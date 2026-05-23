Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,019 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,022,597,000 after purchasing an additional 625,567 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 37,987.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310,031 shares of the construction company's stock worth $289,349,000 after acquiring an additional 309,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 36.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,519 shares of the construction company's stock worth $606,117,000 after acquiring an additional 197,613 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $156,183,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1,189.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 148,312 shares of the construction company's stock worth $79,525,000 after acquiring an additional 136,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $1,829.88 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $452.65 and a 12-month high of $2,073.99. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,647.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1,291.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.75 EPS. The business's revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is 9.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total transaction of $2,246,415.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,252,670.88. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total value of $21,890,831.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 161,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $317,319,555.76. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,024 shares of company stock worth $99,678,386. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIX. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,923.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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