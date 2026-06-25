Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 11,016 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,990 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.7% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $160.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.8%

PG opened at $152.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25. The company's 50 day moving average price is $145.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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