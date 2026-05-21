Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) by 148.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,456 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 271,067 shares of the company's stock worth $39,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,332 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,548,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 428.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,427 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 162,269 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company's stock.

Credo Technology Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $182.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.66 and a beta of 3.17. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $213.80. The stock's 50-day moving average is $143.14 and its 200 day moving average is $142.48.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 31.81%.The company had revenue of $407.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $385.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Credo Technology Group's revenue for the quarter was up 201.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.60, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,272,370 shares in the company, valued at $737,630,712. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $5,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,782,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,764,835.36. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,608 shares of company stock worth $50,371,351. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Credo Technology Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut Credo Technology Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $207.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

See Also

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