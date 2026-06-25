Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 4,315 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,520 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in McDonald's were worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald's in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new position in McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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McDonald's News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s unveiled FIFA World Cup 26 meals, collectible cups, and Squishmallows Happy Meal promotions, which could boost customer traffic and sales through limited-time excitement and family-friendly marketing. Article Title

McDonald’s unveiled FIFA World Cup 26 meals, collectible cups, and Squishmallows Happy Meal promotions, which could boost customer traffic and sales through limited-time excitement and family-friendly marketing. Positive Sentiment: The company’s Fried Apple Pie return and other menu nostalgia pieces may help drive short-term consumer interest and incremental restaurant visits. Article Title

The company’s Fried Apple Pie return and other menu nostalgia pieces may help drive short-term consumer interest and incremental restaurant visits. Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s launched “McDonald’s NEXT,” a company-wide modernization program focused on automation, digital integration, and restaurant redesign, which could improve efficiency and the customer experience over time. Article Title

McDonald’s launched “McDonald’s NEXT,” a company-wide modernization program focused on automation, digital integration, and restaurant redesign, which could improve efficiency and the customer experience over time. Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s China partnered with Syngenta Group China and McCain on a more sustainable potato supply chain, a move that may support ingredient quality, resilience, and long-term cost control for fries. Article Title

McDonald’s China partnered with Syngenta Group China and McCain on a more sustainable potato supply chain, a move that may support ingredient quality, resilience, and long-term cost control for fries. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage about the cheapest McDonald’s burger in 2026 is mainly consumer-interest content, with limited near-term impact on the stock. Article Title

Coverage about the cheapest McDonald’s burger in 2026 is mainly consumer-interest content, with limited near-term impact on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Articles highlighting McDonald’s around the 52-week low and discussing buy/sell/hold views reflect valuation debate rather than a fresh fundamental catalyst. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other McDonald's news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,744,760.48. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,622. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $273.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $194.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a 12-month low of $270.08 and a 12-month high of $341.75. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $284.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.11.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on McDonald's from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald's currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $336.26.

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McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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