Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 86,628 Shares of Amcor PLC $AMCR

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR - Free Report) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,632 shares of the company's stock after selling 86,628 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Amcor were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 260,412 shares of the company's stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 24,795 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 502,367 shares of the company's stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 45,103 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 816,800 shares of the company's stock worth $6,812,000 after buying an additional 171,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 86,349 shares of the company's stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 23,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Amcor in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Amcor from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMCR

Amcor Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of AMCR opened at $38.43 on Friday. Amcor PLC has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The business's fifty day moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average is $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.06%.Amcor's quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. Amcor's payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

Trending Headlines about Amcor

Here are the key news stories impacting Amcor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amcor announced a global startup challenge, “Lift-Off -- Rigids,” which could support longer-term innovation and new packaging solutions. Amcor launches global call for startups for Amcor Lift-Off -- Rigids challenge

Amcor announced a global startup challenge, “Lift-Off -- Rigids,” which could support longer-term innovation and new packaging solutions. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts still expect Amcor to earn $3.97 per share for the current full year, so the company remains close to consensus despite the revisions.

Analysts still expect Amcor to earn $3.97 per share for the current full year, so the company remains close to consensus despite the revisions. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered FY2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, Q3 2028, FY2027, and FY2028 EPS estimates, signaling modestly weaker earnings expectations ahead. Amcor Seeks Startups for Lift-Off Rigids Challenge

Amcor Profile

Amcor NYSE: AMCR is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company's product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor's packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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