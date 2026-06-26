Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stake in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,374 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,036 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Cencora were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cencora by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,617,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,976,681,000 after buying an additional 221,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cencora by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,305,507 shares of the company's stock worth $3,142,935,000 after acquiring an additional 115,191 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cencora by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,700,091 shares of the company's stock worth $2,262,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cencora by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,843,268,000 after acquiring an additional 169,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cencora by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,982,557 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,682,859,000 after acquiring an additional 304,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $342.00 price objective on Cencora in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cencora from $405.00 to $355.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $367.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COR

Cencora Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $287.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.82 and a 1 year high of $377.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.07). Cencora had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 135.20%. The business had revenue of $78.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Cencora's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

Cencora announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren M. Tyler acquired 550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $270.23 per share, with a total value of $148,626.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,177,932.57. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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