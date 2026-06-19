Banque Transatlantique SA Decreases Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Banque Transatlantique SA lowered its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,830 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 30,467 shares during the quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA's holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $10,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 39.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus set a $105.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.41 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.69. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $91.52. The company has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.68%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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