Banque Transatlantique SA Grows Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Banque Transatlantique SA raised its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 173.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,973 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tempo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,000. MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth $1,181,000. SG Trading Solutions LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amanah Holdings Trust bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $34,084,000.

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GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV opened at $1,111.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,019.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $845.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $298.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.23. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.04 and a 12-month high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GEV. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,089.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded GE Vernova to “strong-buy” , adding fresh analyst support and reinforcing the bullish view on the company’s long-term power and electrification growth story.

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded GE Vernova to , adding fresh analyst support and reinforcing the bullish view on the company’s long-term power and electrification growth story. Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova signed a deal to help rebuild Venezuela’s power grid , highlighting new international project opportunities and demand for its grid and power solutions. GE Vernova signs deal to rebuild Venezuelan power grid

GE Vernova signed a deal to help , highlighting new international project opportunities and demand for its grid and power solutions. Positive Sentiment: The company’s newly released 2025 Sustainability Report emphasized progress in adding power to the grid, lowering carbon intensity, and advancing breakthrough energy technologies, supporting the investment case around its clean-energy and infrastructure exposure. GE Vernova’s New Sustainability Report Highlights Progress Adding New Power to the Grid, Enabling People to Thrive, Reducing Carbon Intensity, and Advancing Breakthrough Energy Technologies

The company’s newly released emphasized progress in adding power to the grid, lowering carbon intensity, and advancing breakthrough energy technologies, supporting the investment case around its clean-energy and infrastructure exposure. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest remains strong as GE Vernova is being viewed as a key AI power-infrastructure play , with growing electricity demand from data centers keeping sentiment elevated.

Investor interest remains strong as GE Vernova is being viewed as a key , with growing electricity demand from data centers keeping sentiment elevated. Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova’s supplier Arcosa broke out on strength tied to data-center-driven construction demand, a supportive read-through for the broader power and infrastructure supply chain. GE Vernova Supplier Breaks Out As Data Centers Lift Construction Sector

GE Vernova’s supplier broke out on strength tied to data-center-driven construction demand, a supportive read-through for the broader power and infrastructure supply chain. Negative Sentiment: One report flagged recent insider selling at GE Vernova as a cautionary sign, which may temper enthusiasm despite the broader bullish trend.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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