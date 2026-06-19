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Banque Transatlantique SA Has $71,000 Stock Position in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Written by MarketBeat
June 19, 2026
Oklo logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Banque Transatlantique SA cut its Oklo stake by 96.5% in the fourth quarter, leaving it with 985 shares valued at about $71,000.
  • Institutional ownership in Oklo remains high at 85.03%, while several other investors added positions and Virtu Financial increased its holdings by 21.7%.
  • Wall Street is broadly constructive but mixed on the stock: Oklo has a Moderate Buy consensus rating with an average price target of $82.78, even as insiders have sold heavily in recent months.
  • Interested in Oklo? Here are five stocks we like better.

Banque Transatlantique SA lowered its position in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report) by 96.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,905 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA's holdings in Oklo were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tempo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oklo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in Oklo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Oklo by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 113,511 shares of the company's stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley Financial reduced their target price on shares of Oklo from $129.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Oklo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oklo presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKLO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oklo news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 10,548 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $612,205.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,099,597. The trade was a 22.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $9,560,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 538,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,742,683.31. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 699,971 shares of company stock valued at $44,221,357 in the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Oklo

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Oklo Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of OKLO opened at $61.15 on Friday. Oklo Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.88 and a twelve month high of $193.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average of $71.15.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oklo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Oklo (NYSE:OKLO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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