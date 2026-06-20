Banque Transatlantique SA Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Banque Transatlantique SA trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,700 shares of the company's stock after selling 65,889 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.8% of Banque Transatlantique SA's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Banque Transatlantique SA's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $74,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. 10Elms LLP boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,183.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,227.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,098.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,016.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,017.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,182.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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