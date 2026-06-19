Banque Transatlantique SA Sells 60,837 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Banque Transatlantique SA cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,915 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 60,837 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for 0.7% of Banque Transatlantique SA's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Banque Transatlantique SA's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $29,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company's stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company's stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 3,776 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,809 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $2,140,947.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,537,531.68. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $43,048,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,543,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,223,652,457.36. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,603,747 shares of company stock worth $423,901,619 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of ANET opened at $169.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.61. The business's 50 day moving average price is $157.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.24. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

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Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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