Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $64.85 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,505 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 3.8% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bar Harbor Wealth Management's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $64,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $12,976,634,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock worth $19,141,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,008 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 46,191.3% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,047,245 shares of the company's stock worth $4,047,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038,502 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 876.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,375,050 shares of the company's stock worth $2,552,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock worth $16,024,022,000 after buying an additional 1,432,069 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,115.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $1,026.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,018.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,182.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,230.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here