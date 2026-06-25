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Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $64.85 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Written by MarketBeat
June 25, 2026
Eli Lilly and Company logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its Eli Lilly stake by 2.2% in the first quarter, but still held 70,505 shares valued at about $64.85 million. Eli Lilly remains its 4th-largest holding and makes up 3.8% of the portfolio.
  • Eli Lilly reported a strong quarter, with EPS of $8.55 beating estimates and revenue of $19.8 billion, up 55.5% year over year. The company also maintained a very strong profitability profile, including a 34.98% net margin and 105.77% return on equity.
  • The company continues to attract bullish analyst coverage and major institutional interest, with 82.53% of shares owned by institutions and a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”. Recent headlines also highlighted growth initiatives, including an acquisition, a potential R&D deal with Abbisko Therapeutics, and progress toward international approval of its obesity pill.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,505 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 3.8% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bar Harbor Wealth Management's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $64,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $12,976,634,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock worth $19,141,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,008 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 46,191.3% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,047,245 shares of the company's stock worth $4,047,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038,502 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 876.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,375,050 shares of the company's stock worth $2,552,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock worth $16,024,022,000 after buying an additional 1,432,069 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,115.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $1,026.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,018.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,182.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,230.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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