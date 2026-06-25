Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $841,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the software company's stock after selling 6,052 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management's holdings in Adobe were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 40,715 shares of the software company's stock worth $14,250,000 after acquiring an additional 23,671 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,410 shares of the software company's stock valued at $469,467,000 after acquiring an additional 710,357 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 174,626 shares of the software company's stock valued at $61,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Adobe by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 215,611 shares of the software company's stock valued at $75,462,000 after purchasing an additional 25,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 55,179 shares of the software company's stock valued at $19,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts: Sign Up

Adobe Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $196.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.12 and a 1-year high of $392.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.24 and a 200-day moving average of $271.38. The company has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,623,440.66. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Adobe from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. William Blair downgraded Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Adobe from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $278.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Trending Headlines about Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe Analytics said first-day U.S. online spending for Amazon Prime Day reached $8.3 billion, and it raised its estimate for total four-day retail-event spending to $26.3 billion, up 9% year over year. That supports Adobe’s analytics franchise and reinforces its visibility into consumer commerce trends. Reuters article

Adobe Analytics said first-day U.S. online spending for Amazon Prime Day reached $8.3 billion, and it raised its estimate for total four-day retail-event spending to $26.3 billion, up 9% year over year. That supports Adobe’s analytics franchise and reinforces its visibility into consumer commerce trends. Positive Sentiment: Several commentary pieces argued the recent selloff may be overdone, calling Adobe undervalued or “priced for too much bad news.” One model projected a rebound toward $253 in one quarter and $231 in two quarters, while other analysts highlighted Adobe’s strong cash generation and lower valuation. Benzinga article

Several commentary pieces argued the recent selloff may be overdone, calling Adobe undervalued or “priced for too much bad news.” One model projected a rebound toward $253 in one quarter and $231 in two quarters, while other analysts highlighted Adobe’s strong cash generation and lower valuation. Positive Sentiment: Adobe announced a major expansion of its Creative Agent across Firefly and Creative Cloud, which could help strengthen its AI product lineup and improve customer adoption over time. Yahoo Finance article

Adobe announced a major expansion of its Creative Agent across Firefly and Creative Cloud, which could help strengthen its AI product lineup and improve customer adoption over time. Positive Sentiment: Bearish takeovers of the stock were countered by articles framing Adobe as a “dirt-cheap” tech giant and a potential rebound play after a steep decline, which may be helping limit downside. Motley Fool article

Bearish takeovers of the stock were countered by articles framing Adobe as a “dirt-cheap” tech giant and a potential rebound play after a steep decline, which may be helping limit downside. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles focused on whether Adobe’s freemium strategy and AI transition can reaccelerate growth, but investor skepticism remains high and no clear catalyst has been proven yet. Motley Fool article

Some articles focused on whether Adobe’s freemium strategy and AI transition can reaccelerate growth, but investor skepticism remains high and no clear catalyst has been proven yet. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts warned that margins could deteriorate and that the market is still pricing in substantial AI-related disruption, which keeps pressure on the stock despite its lower valuation. Seeking Alpha article

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Adobe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adobe wasn't on the list.

While Adobe currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here