Bar Harbor Wealth Management Invests $1.30 Million in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,339 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 626.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 394 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total value of $311,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,027,099.70. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 243 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $31,446.63. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 31,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,012,486.46. This trade represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $119.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.98. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $165.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Akamai Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $145.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akamai Technologies

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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