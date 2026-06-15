Barclays PLC Acquires 332,783 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,107,824 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 332,783 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.37% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $283,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $91.02 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.33. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.35 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $354,680. This represents a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,750. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

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