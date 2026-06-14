Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,007,968 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 35,169 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 1.72% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $448,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,296,040 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,643,058,000 after acquiring an additional 264,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,994,841 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,343,572,000 after acquiring an additional 375,699 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 692.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,690,705 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $879,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,869 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $746,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,901,022 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $452,766,000 after acquiring an additional 149,756 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $221.57.

Read Our Latest Report on BR

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $304,730.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $155. This trade represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of BR stock opened at $144.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $139.79 and a one year high of $271.91. The company's fifty day moving average price is $153.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The company's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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