Barclays PLC Decreases Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,855,032 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,933,990 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.20% of NU worth $164,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NU by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 257,256,952 shares of the company's stock worth $4,306,481,000 after buying an additional 5,797,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NU by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,350,701 shares of the company's stock worth $2,031,411,000 after buying an additional 3,419,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NU by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,478,395 shares of the company's stock worth $1,464,569,000 after buying an additional 239,660 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth $763,792,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 39,370,791 shares of the company's stock worth $659,067,000 after buying an additional 17,809,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company's stock.

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NU Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NU stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.95.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 18.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NU

In other NU news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 162,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,984,716. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $4,443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,245,725.78. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. CICC Research started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NU

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

Further Reading

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