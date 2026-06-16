Barclays PLC Grows Position in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,321,700 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 1,055,584 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.55% of CoStar Group worth $156,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 329.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 503 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in CoStar Group by 25,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 515 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its stake in CoStar Group by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 563 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company's stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts: Sign Up

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.83. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $97.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 534.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoStar Group

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 71,430 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,644,848. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CoStar Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CoStar Group wasn't on the list.

While CoStar Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here