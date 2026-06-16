Barclays PLC Has $111.32 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,755,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 572,389 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 1.17% of Skyworks Solutions worth $111,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,103,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,338,198,000 after purchasing an additional 389,168 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,626,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $800,645,000 after purchasing an additional 354,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,600,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $418,557,000 after purchasing an additional 64,187 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,901,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $374,229,000 after purchasing an additional 137,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,381,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $337,292,000 after purchasing an additional 168,663 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS stock opened at $76.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day moving average of $63.15. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.93 and a 12-month high of $90.90.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.93%.The business had revenue of $943.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions's revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 117.84%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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