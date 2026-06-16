Barclays PLC Has $146.34 Million Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713,762 shares of the company's stock after selling 120,868 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of Howmet Aerospace worth $146,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,139,989 shares of the company's stock worth $9,642,740,000 after acquiring an additional 664,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,365,429 shares of the company's stock worth $3,765,280,000 after acquiring an additional 400,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,307,538 shares of the company's stock worth $2,316,277,000 after acquiring an additional 221,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,877,771 shares of the company's stock worth $2,134,545,000 after acquiring an additional 255,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,793,698,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $270.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $285.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $270.91 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $169.06 and a one year high of $280.74. The company has a market cap of $108.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $254.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Howmet Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Howmet Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While Howmet Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here