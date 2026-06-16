Barclays PLC Sells 18,601 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,133 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 18,601 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Transdigm Group worth $130,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 21 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,525.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on Transdigm Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.05, for a total value of $12,290,622.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,138,801.40. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total transaction of $4,500,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,154,724. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,196 shares of company stock valued at $46,567,024. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,275.52 on Tuesday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,123.61 and a 52 week high of $1,623.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,213.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1,276.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 EPS for the current year.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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