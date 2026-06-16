Barclays PLC Sells 76,135 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF - Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,178,420 shares of the bank's stock after selling 76,135 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.70% of Regions Financial worth $167,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the bank's stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Regions Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,604 shares of the bank's stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 10,725 shares of the bank's stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the bank's stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 79,012 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Brian R. Willman sold 7,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $195,760.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RF. Brean Capital began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Monday. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Regions Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.13%.The business's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Regions Financial's dividend payout ratio is 44.17%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation NYSE: RF is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

Further Reading

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