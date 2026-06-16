Barclays PLC Sells 779,236 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

Barclays PLC cut its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR - Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,565,269 shares of the company's stock after selling 779,236 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.41% of Kroger worth $160,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Kroger

Here are the key news stories impacting Kroger this week:

Kroger Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of KR stock opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $76.58. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kroger from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KR

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co NYSE: KR is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger's stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

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