Barings LLC Sells 73,984 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Barings LLC trimmed its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,121 shares of the company's stock after selling 73,984 shares during the period. Barings LLC's holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 40,429 shares of the company's stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,983 shares of the company's stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,633 shares of the company's stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 54,746 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,280 shares of the company's stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $79.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.71. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $85.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Archer Daniels Midland's payout ratio is 93.27%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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