Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Acquires 151,628 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,463 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 151,628 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $43,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,991 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 35,507 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 18,987 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.65.

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Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.19 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $147.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day moving average of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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