Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,370,381 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 23,197 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.6% of Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $430,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,068 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised Alphabet from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $346.03.

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Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 955 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $284,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,955,564. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $318,580.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,091.71. The trade was a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,068,744 shares of company stock valued at $104,505,914 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.0%

GOOG opened at $339.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.50. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.40 and a 52 week high of $350.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business's revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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