Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Purchases 28,815 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,845 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,815 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up 1.3% of Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Eaton worth $95,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,101 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,528 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $464.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $457.00 to $484.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore set a $453.00 target price on Eaton in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $423.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.94, for a total transaction of $835,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,968,209.88. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 18,367 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.11, for a total transaction of $7,514,123.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,382,678.42. The trade was a 26.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $8,614,793 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Eaton News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eaton this week:

Eaton Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $400.54 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $404.11 and its 200-day moving average is $379.88. The stock has a market cap of $155.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a twelve month low of $311.92 and a twelve month high of $436.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.14 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Eaton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

About Eaton

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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