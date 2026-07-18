Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,168,736 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 43,872 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.5% of Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $111,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 692.3% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE NEE opened at $88.73 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $185.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock's 50 day moving average is $87.94 and its 200 day moving average is $89.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

See Also

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