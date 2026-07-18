Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 25,788 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,873 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 25,788 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of TJX Companies worth $152,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 19,224 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in TJX Companies by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,318 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 51.8% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 22.3% during the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the sale, the director directly owned 802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,209.18. This trade represents a 54.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research upped their price target on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $154.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $122.00 and a one year high of $170.00. The company's 50-day moving average is $156.54 and its 200 day moving average is $156.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

See Also

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