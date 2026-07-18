Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,057 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,172 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 5,057 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $17,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald's by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management increased its position in McDonald's by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 2,120 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC raised its stake in McDonald's by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. raised its stake in McDonald's by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald's news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,681 shares of company stock worth $2,456,440. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $267.74 on Friday. McDonald's Corporation has a 12-month low of $264.09 and a 12-month high of $341.75. The company has a market capitalization of $190.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.33.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. McDonald's's payout ratio is 61.34%.

Key Headlines Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tigress Financial raised its price target on McDonald’s to $390 from $385 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence that the stock has meaningful upside from current levels.

Tigress Financial raised its price target on McDonald’s to $390 from $385 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence that the stock has meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage and commentary continue to highlight McDonald’s value offerings, loyalty efforts, localized marketing, and menu innovation as ways the company can support customer traffic and defend sales trends.

Analyst coverage and commentary continue to highlight McDonald’s value offerings, loyalty efforts, localized marketing, and menu innovation as ways the company can support customer traffic and defend sales trends. Neutral Sentiment: McDonald’s is expected to report second-quarter earnings next month, with consensus calling for modest single-digit profit growth, keeping investor focus on whether traffic and margins improve.

McDonald’s is expected to report second-quarter earnings next month, with consensus calling for modest single-digit profit growth, keeping investor focus on whether traffic and margins improve. Neutral Sentiment: Recent product news, including the new Caesar sauce and other menu rollouts, is generating consumer interest, but the items appear more promotional than clearly material to near-term earnings.

Recent product news, including the new Caesar sauce and other menu rollouts, is generating consumer interest, but the items appear more promotional than clearly material to near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Articles questioning why McDonald’s stock is at nearly two-year lows and noting a 10.1% decline over the past six months versus a rising S&P 500 suggest investors are worried about relative underperformance and slowing momentum.

Articles questioning why McDonald’s stock is at nearly two-year lows and noting a 10.1% decline over the past six months versus a rising S&P 500 suggest investors are worried about relative underperformance and slowing momentum. Negative Sentiment: Commentary describing a “McProblem” that is not getting better points to continuing concerns about business execution, customer traffic, or overall sentiment toward the stock.

Commentary describing a “McProblem” that is not getting better points to continuing concerns about business execution, customer traffic, or overall sentiment toward the stock. Negative Sentiment: One recent piece also urged investors to stay skeptical, indicating that while the stock may look attractive to some value investors, there are still fundamental questions weighing on shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded McDonald's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra upgraded McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on McDonald's from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $336.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald's

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

See Also

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