Barton Investment Management Boosts Stake in Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Barton Investment Management grew its stake in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO - Free Report) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,050,052 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 380,010 shares during the quarter. Klaviyo accounts for 2.6% of Barton Investment Management's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Barton Investment Management owned 0.34% of Klaviyo worth $20,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KVYO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,547,090 shares of the company's stock worth $472,344,000 after buying an additional 3,855,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Klaviyo by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,361,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the 4th quarter valued at $415,254,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Klaviyo by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,806,677 shares of the company's stock worth $133,097,000 after buying an additional 382,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Alternatives LLC lifted its position in Klaviyo by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Alternatives LLC now owns 3,649,678 shares of the company's stock worth $118,505,000 after buying an additional 134,613 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Klaviyo Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Klaviyo stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.81 and a beta of 0.62. Klaviyo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $36.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.63.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $358.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.57 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $185,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 852,192 shares in the company, valued at $11,274,500.16. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Landon Edmond sold 9,623 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $192,460.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 584,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,682,480. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,073,486 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on KVYO shares. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Klaviyo from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Klaviyo from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Klaviyo

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

Further Reading

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