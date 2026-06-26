Barton Investment Management Makes New Investment in Royalty Pharma PLC $RPRX

Barton Investment Management bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 172,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 24,048 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,923,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,875,000. Regal Partners Ltd increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,435,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $50,631,000 after purchasing an additional 89,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 812,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $31,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36,664 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RPRX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Royalty Pharma from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RPRX

Insider Activity

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Gregory Norden sold 3,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $161,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 191,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,165,559. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher Hite sold 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $8,160,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 559,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,431,305.60. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 323,492 shares of company stock worth $17,160,920 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.84% of the company's stock.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $54.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. The business's 50-day moving average price is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 12 month low of $34.08 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $630.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.69 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 33.88%. On average, analysts expect that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Royalty Pharma's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.95%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc is a specialty finance company that acquires biopharmaceutical royalty interests and provides non-dilutive financing to drug developers and rights holders. The firm purchases future royalty streams, milestone-contingent payments and other revenue rights linked to approved and late-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. By paying upfront consideration for these rights, Royalty Pharma seeks to generate long-term cash flows tied to the commercial performance of a diversified portfolio of medicines.

The company's transaction structures include outright royalty purchases, structured financings and milestone arrangements tailored to the needs of innovator companies, academic institutions and investors.

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