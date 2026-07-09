Base Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,460 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Base Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,801 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 3.8% of Base Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Base Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 381.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,547,552 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $12,008,257,000 after buying an additional 26,505,055 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,567.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,436,917 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $13,168,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,852,432 shares in the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $821,084,000. Align Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $78,118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,722 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $131,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts: Sign Up

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $711.44 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $715.82 and its 200 day moving average is $648.78. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $551.56 and a 1 year high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.8135 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here