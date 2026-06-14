Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,864 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,720.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13,200.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. Zacks Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $394.00.

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Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $299.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $233.14 and a twelve month high of $363.06.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.35%.Jones Lang LaSalle's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 403 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $118,941.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,408,112.94. The trade was a 7.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 5,440 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total value of $1,615,353.60. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Jones Lang LaSalle

Here are the key news stories impacting Jones Lang LaSalle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research slightly raised near-term earnings estimates for JLL, including Q1 2027 and Q2 2027, while also lifting its Q1 2028 forecast, suggesting analysts see steadier earnings momentum ahead. Article Title

Zacks Research slightly raised near-term earnings estimates for JLL, including Q1 2027 and Q2 2027, while also lifting its Q1 2028 forecast, suggesting analysts see steadier earnings momentum ahead. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street-focused coverage highlighted JLL as a potential momentum name and pointed to consensus price target upside of about 33.6%, which can attract buyers looking for valuation recovery and continued earnings growth. Article Title

Wall Street-focused coverage highlighted JLL as a potential momentum name and pointed to consensus price target upside of about 33.6%, which can attract buyers looking for valuation recovery and continued earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Another Zacks note described Jones Lang LaSalle as a top momentum stock for the long term, reinforcing the bullish narrative around the company’s fundamentals and market momentum. Article Title

Another Zacks note described Jones Lang LaSalle as a top momentum stock for the long term, reinforcing the bullish narrative around the company’s fundamentals and market momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Some longer-term earnings estimates were only modestly adjusted, including a small cut to FY2027 and FY2028 EPS forecasts, so the analyst moves were mixed rather than uniformly bullish. Article Title

Some longer-term earnings estimates were only modestly adjusted, including a small cut to FY2027 and FY2028 EPS forecasts, so the analyst moves were mixed rather than uniformly bullish. Negative Sentiment: Despite the positive coverage, Zacks kept a Hold rating on JLL, which may limit enthusiasm and suggests analysts are not yet calling for a strong breakout. Article Title

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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