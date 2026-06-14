Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 57,805 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,182 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 57,805 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 1.8% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $44,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $4,512,563,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,660,903 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,989,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584,930 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,876,127 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $454,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,399 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,638,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 20,625,070 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,922,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,260 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts: Sign Up

More Wells Fargo & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $83.67 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $71.93 and a 12-month high of $97.76. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $79.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.66. The company has a market capitalization of $256.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.53.

Get Our Latest Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wells Fargo & Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wells Fargo & Company wasn't on the list.

While Wells Fargo & Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here