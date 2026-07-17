Bastion Asset Management Inc. Makes New $7.29 Million Investment in Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 389,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,290,000. Mirion Technologies accounts for 2.2% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Mirion Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 174,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 17,500,000 shares of the company's stock worth $407,050,000 after buying an additional 17,490,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,198,795 shares of the company's stock worth $215,436,000 after acquiring an additional 382,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,596 shares of the company's stock worth $135,545,000 after acquiring an additional 157,687 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,248,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,920,000 after acquiring an additional 193,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,852,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,648,000 after acquiring an additional 55,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Mirion Technologies

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $164,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $435,163.48. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mirion Technologies Stock Down 0.9%

Mirion Technologies stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 161.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock's fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 2.56%.The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MIR shares. Weiss Ratings cut Mirion Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mirion Technologies

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

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