Bastion Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.16 Million Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,768 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $7,695,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,839,833,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,744,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Trading Down 5.8%

INTC stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $487.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.42 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.77. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Arete Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.40 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Freedom Capital upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Intel to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.72.

Read Our Latest Report on INTC

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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