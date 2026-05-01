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Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Bath & Body Works logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report) by 342.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,633 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 91,070 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.06% of Bath & Body Works worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,861,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,991,000 after purchasing an additional 123,648 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2,204.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,174,370 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949,796 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,921,968 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,790,000 after purchasing an additional 718,642 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 553.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,714,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,399,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company's stock.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of BBWI opened at $19.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $34.66.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 8.90%.The business's revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Bath & Body Works has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Bath & Body Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Bath & Body Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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