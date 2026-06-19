Bauman Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,239 Walmart Inc. $WMT

Bauman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,239 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000. Walmart makes up 0.9% of Bauman Advisory Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains broadly supportive, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target around $138.85, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Article Title

Analyst commentary remains broadly supportive, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target around $138.85, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Walmart’s latest earnings showed solid operating momentum, with revenue topping expectations and sales up 7.4% year over year, reinforcing the company’s defensive growth profile. Article Title

Walmart’s latest earnings showed solid operating momentum, with revenue topping expectations and sales up 7.4% year over year, reinforcing the company’s defensive growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Walmart’s e-commerce, marketplace and higher-margin digital initiatives as key reasons bulls remain constructive after the stock’s recent pullback. Article Title

Several articles highlighted Walmart’s e-commerce, marketplace and higher-margin digital initiatives as key reasons bulls remain constructive after the stock’s recent pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing Walmart with other retail and wholesale alternatives may be prompting some portfolio rotation, but it does not appear to signal a fundamental change in the business. Article Title

Coverage comparing Walmart with other retail and wholesale alternatives may be prompting some portfolio rotation, but it does not appear to signal a fundamental change in the business. Neutral Sentiment: Walmart also drew attention for its competition with Amazon in retail data and ad monetization, underscoring a strategic growth area rather than an immediate earnings catalyst. Article Title

Walmart also drew attention for its competition with Amazon in retail data and ad monetization, underscoring a strategic growth area rather than an immediate earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: A recent 9.2% pullback and the stock’s move below key moving averages reflect investor caution about fuel costs, consumer pressure and whether near-term margins can keep pace. Article Title

A recent 9.2% pullback and the stock’s move below key moving averages reflect investor caution about fuel costs, consumer pressure and whether near-term margins can keep pace. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by EVP Daniel Bartlett, though conducted under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and relatively small versus his holdings, can still add to short-term negative sentiment. Article Title

Walmart Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of WMT stock opened at $117.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.23 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company's 50-day moving average price is $124.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.07. The stock has a market cap of $932.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Craig Hallum set a $150.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $140.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

Get Our Latest Report on WMT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,308,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 120,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,300,550.91. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,303,320.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,174,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $495,230,306.77. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,246 shares of company stock worth $14,493,147. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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