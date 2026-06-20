Bauman Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.01 Million in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Bauman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. NVIDIA makes up about 0.8% of Bauman Advisory Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,868 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Wick Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4,691.8% during the 4th quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 808,371 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $150,761,000 after acquiring an additional 791,501 shares during the period. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 165,602 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,884,000 after purchasing an additional 106,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,406,861,658.93. This represents a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock valued at $224,582,565. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $210.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.90 and a 200 day moving average of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $142.03 and a 1-year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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