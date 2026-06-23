Bayban Invests $4.73 Million in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,397 shares of the iPhone maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,730,000. Apple makes up about 4.2% of Bayban's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Overbrook Management Corp grew its position in Apple by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 104,648 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $28,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,174 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $1,178,000. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 100,130 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $25,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $105,482,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,044,697 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $1,915,172,000 after purchasing an additional 214,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. KGI Securities lowered Apple from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $314.85.

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More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $297.01 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.96 and a 12-month high of $317.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $290.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Apple's payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,875 shares of company stock worth $24,998,541. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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