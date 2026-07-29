BBB Foods Inc. $TBBB Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB - Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,627 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 72,646 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.64% of BBB Foods worth $26,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TBBB. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new position in BBB Foods during the 4th quarter worth $13,161,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BBB Foods in the first quarter valued at about $65,967,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BBB Foods by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the company's stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of BBB Foods by 64.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 371,642 shares of the company's stock worth $13,145,000 after buying an additional 145,412 shares during the period. Finally, Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the first quarter worth about $1,734,000. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBB Foods Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE TBBB opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.67 and a beta of -0.02. BBB Foods Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $43.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). BBB Foods had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.86%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. Equities research analysts expect that BBB Foods Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TBBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised BBB Foods from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of BBB Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised BBB Foods from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BBB Foods from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on BBB Foods from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BBB Foods

BBB Foods Profile

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels.

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