BCS Wealth Management Cuts Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

BCS Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management's holdings in Broadcom were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 6,551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in Broadcom by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 24,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 4,825 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.91, for a total transaction of $1,905,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 269,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,621,355.99. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $712,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,892. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,385 shares of company stock worth $21,301,057. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: OpenAI and Broadcom unveiled “Jalapeño,” a custom AI accelerator built for LLM inference, reinforcing Broadcom’s growing role in AI chip design and improving revenue visibility as deployment is expected in late 2026. Article Title

OpenAI and Broadcom unveiled “Jalapeño,” a custom AI accelerator built for LLM inference, reinforcing Broadcom’s growing role in AI chip design and improving revenue visibility as deployment is expected in late 2026. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted the Jalapeño AI accelerator as a sign that Broadcom is expanding its custom AI silicon roadmap, which could strengthen its position in high-margin AI infrastructure sales. Article Title

Additional coverage highlighted the Jalapeño AI accelerator as a sign that Broadcom is expanding its custom AI silicon roadmap, which could strengthen its position in high-margin AI infrastructure sales. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view Broadcom as a favored long-term AI chip stock, with strong buy ratings reinforcing confidence in the company’s AI and networking growth outlook. Article Title

Analysts continue to view Broadcom as a favored long-term AI chip stock, with strong buy ratings reinforcing confidence in the company’s AI and networking growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: A market note suggested investors may want to “buy the chip dip” and avoid hyperscalers for now, which is supportive for semiconductor names like Broadcom but does not specifically change AVGO’s fundamentals. Article Title

A market note suggested investors may want to “buy the chip dip” and avoid hyperscalers for now, which is supportive for semiconductor names like Broadcom but does not specifically change AVGO’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Broader AI-sector selloff headlines are weighing on sentiment across major tech leaders, suggesting valuation concerns may continue to pressure Broadcom despite its strong fundamentals. Article Title

Broader AI-sector selloff headlines are weighing on sentiment across major tech leaders, suggesting valuation concerns may continue to pressure Broadcom despite its strong fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: One valuation-focused article argued that Broadcom and Marvell may face a “dangerous valuation gap,” which could raise investor concern that AVGO’s premium pricing is getting stretched. Article Title

Broadcom Stock Down 3.7%

AVGO stock opened at $365.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $411.70 and a 200-day moving average of $363.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $262.66 and a one year high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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