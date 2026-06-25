BCS Wealth Management Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

BCS Wealth Management lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,115.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,182.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,026.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,018.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,230.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here