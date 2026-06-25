BCS Wealth Management Sells 9,078 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

BCS Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,374 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 9,078 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management's holdings in Bank of America were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in Bank of America by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 7,896 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 19,847 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $409.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $58.33. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.Bank of America's revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Bank of America's payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Trending Headlines about Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America’s own research teams remained active on the bullish side of the market, including a raised price target on Micron and a higher target on Credicorp, which reinforces BAC’s influence in equity research and could support investor confidence in its capital markets franchise. Article Title

Bank of America’s own research teams remained active on the bullish side of the market, including a raised price target on Micron and a higher target on Credicorp, which reinforces BAC’s influence in equity research and could support investor confidence in its capital markets franchise. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America also highlighted improving U.S. housing sentiment in its latest Homebuyer Insights Report, which could signal healthier consumer demand and stronger lending activity ahead. Article Title

Bank of America also highlighted improving U.S. housing sentiment in its latest Homebuyer Insights Report, which could signal healthier consumer demand and stronger lending activity ahead. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a new community initiative with Street Child United tied to the 2026 World Cup, a brand-building move that may help BAC’s public image but is unlikely to move earnings by itself. Article Title

The company announced a new community initiative with Street Child United tied to the 2026 World Cup, a brand-building move that may help BAC’s public image but is unlikely to move earnings by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America increased its stake in CA Immobilien to just over 4%, and disclosed another holding update in Qiagen; these are notable portfolio disclosures, but they are not directly tied to BAC’s operating results. Article Title

Bank of America increased its stake in CA Immobilien to just over 4%, and disclosed another holding update in Qiagen; these are notable portfolio disclosures, but they are not directly tied to BAC’s operating results. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on Bank of America’s macro outlook, including a more hawkish Fed forecast with three rate hikes in 2026 and commentary on consumer spending trends; these may matter for BAC’s lending margins and credit demand, but the implications are mixed. Article Title

Several articles focused on Bank of America’s macro outlook, including a more hawkish Fed forecast with three rate hikes in 2026 and commentary on consumer spending trends; these may matter for BAC’s lending margins and credit demand, but the implications are mixed. Negative Sentiment: The most market-sensitive macro call is BAC’s shift to a higher-rate forecast, which could increase pressure on borrowers and add uncertainty for the broader economy even if it helps net interest income. Article Title

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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