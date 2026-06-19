BDFS Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

BDFS Capital LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 239,024.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,598,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,835,000 after buying an additional 3,597,318 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 28,478.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,559,796 shares of the company's stock worth $224,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,338 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 841.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,591,348 shares of the company's stock worth $228,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,278,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $331,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,752 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,553,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,208 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $465,888.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,447,107. This trade represents a 11.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.69, for a total transaction of $6,783,975.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,964,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,473,780.30. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 416,884 shares of company stock worth $72,809,943 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 9.0%

Shares of CRDO opened at $271.83 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $196.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.33. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $81.72 and a 12 month high of $274.90. The company has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.22.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.80 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 35.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 157.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Credo Technology Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary are highlighting Credo as an AI connectivity winner, arguing that its role in data center infrastructure could support further upside as AI spending continues. Credo Technologies accelerates AI — its stock price will follow

Analysts and market commentary are highlighting Credo as an AI connectivity winner, arguing that its role in data center infrastructure could support further upside as AI spending continues. Positive Sentiment: Credo also earned 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces honors for the second year in a row, a modest but supportive sign of a strong company culture that can help retain talent and sustain innovation. Credo Earns 2026 National and Regional Top Workplace Honors

Credo also earned 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces honors for the second year in a row, a modest but supportive sign of a strong company culture that can help retain talent and sustain innovation. Neutral Sentiment: CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. While insider sales can attract attention, the sale was small relative to his remaining holdings and does not necessarily signal deteriorating fundamentals.

CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. While insider sales can attract attention, the sale was small relative to his remaining holdings and does not necessarily signal deteriorating fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warns the stock may be getting overheated after its strong run, with bearish articles arguing investors should be cautious if expectations have moved too far ahead of fundamentals.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRDO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price objective on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $248.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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