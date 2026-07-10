Beacon Financial Group Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited $CB

Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,151 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,309,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Chubb Trading Down 2.3%

CB opened at $347.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company's 50 day moving average is $329.48 and its 200-day moving average is $324.34. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $264.10 and a 1-year high of $365.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $362.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $374.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $318.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $340.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $355.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $65,370,056.22. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Chubb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target on Chubb to $389 from $374 and kept an outperform rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Article Link

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target on Chubb to $389 from $374 and kept an rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo lifted its price target to $358 from $333, though it maintained an equal weight rating, suggesting a modestly improved valuation outlook. Article Link

Wells Fargo lifted its price target to $358 from $333, though it maintained an rating, suggesting a modestly improved valuation outlook. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho also raised its target to $352 from $335 and reiterated a neutral view, adding to the overall analyst optimism around Chubb’s price trajectory. Article Link

Mizuho also raised its target to $352 from $335 and reiterated a view, adding to the overall analyst optimism around Chubb’s price trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Chubb’s disciplined capital deployment, including dividend growth, buybacks, and reinvestment, which can support long-term shareholder returns. Article Link

Zacks highlighted Chubb’s disciplined capital deployment, including dividend growth, buybacks, and reinvestment, which can support long-term shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: UBS kept Chubb at hold , reflecting a more cautious stance compared with the higher-target upgrades from other firms. Article Link

UBS kept Chubb at , reflecting a more cautious stance compared with the higher-target upgrades from other firms. Neutral Sentiment: Recent trading commentary noted that Chubb has been moving a bit more weakly than the broader market, suggesting near-term sentiment has been mixed. Article Link

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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