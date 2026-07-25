Beaconlight Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,314 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for 0.8% of Beaconlight Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.41 to $90.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $102.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $92.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $93.95. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.39.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.20%.The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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