Beaconlight Capital LLC Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,682 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,999,000. ServiceNow comprises about 1.6% of Beaconlight Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 432.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW opened at $98.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.70. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $201.15. The firm has a market cap of $101.83 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow’s Q2 results showed robust growth, with revenue up about 24% year over year and subscription revenue accelerating, reinforcing that demand for its platform remains strong. Article Title

ServiceNow’s Q2 results showed robust growth, with revenue up about 24% year over year and subscription revenue accelerating, reinforcing that demand for its platform remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Management raised guidance and highlighted AI momentum, including AI contract value topping $1 billion and expanding enterprise adoption, which supports the case for continued growth. Article Title

Management raised guidance and highlighted AI momentum, including AI contract value topping $1 billion and expanding enterprise adoption, which supports the case for continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised or reaffirmed bullish ratings and price targets after earnings, reflecting renewed confidence in ServiceNow’s outlook and valuation upside. Article Title

Several analysts raised or reaffirmed bullish ratings and price targets after earnings, reflecting renewed confidence in ServiceNow’s outlook and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: New partnerships and channel expansions, including deals with Experian, TeamViewer, and Exclusive Networks, suggest broader adoption of ServiceNow’s AI and cybersecurity offerings. Article Title

New partnerships and channel expansions, including deals with Experian, TeamViewer, and Exclusive Networks, suggest broader adoption of ServiceNow’s AI and cybersecurity offerings. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching mixed signals from insider and institutional trading, with some large funds trimming positions even as others add shares; this appears more like portfolio rebalancing than a clear fundamental warning. Article Title

Investors are also watching mixed signals from insider and institutional trading, with some large funds trimming positions even as others add shares; this appears more like portfolio rebalancing than a clear fundamental warning. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, some commentary says the stock’s rally may be vulnerable if AI disruption fears return, especially around usage-based pricing and long-term software demand. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,312.60. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,097. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NOW. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings cut ServiceNow from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $248.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report).

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