Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Takes Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,662 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $62,244,133,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13,709.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 125,760,307 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,454,297,000 after acquiring an additional 124,849,603 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 896.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 78,123,960 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $14,570,119,000 after acquiring an additional 70,283,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,454,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Seaport Research Partners raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $194.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.51. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $157.34 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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