Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Takes Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,662 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $464,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $62,244,133,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13,709.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 125,760,307 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,454,297,000 after acquiring an additional 124,849,603 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 896.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 78,123,960 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $14,570,119,000 after acquiring an additional 70,283,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,454,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.
More NVIDIA News
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA continues to draw bullish long-term calls, with multiple articles pointing to strong AI demand, deep ecosystem positioning, and forward growth potential despite the recent pullback. Nvidia: The Drawdown Is An Opportunity To Pounce
- Positive Sentiment: The company unveiled a revenue-sharing program that gives AI startups access to GPU compute in exchange for a share of future revenue, which could expand NVIDIA’s customer base and lock in longer-term demand for its infrastructure. Nvidia offers start-up customers chance to swap compute power for revenue share
- Positive Sentiment: Several pieces highlighted NVIDIA’s AI partnerships and infrastructure role, including collaborations around AI-RAN and sovereign AI, reinforcing its central position in the AI buildout. The Palantir-Nvidia Sovereign AI Deal Will Reshape Who Wins the AI Infrastructure Race
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators remain split, with some saying the AI trade is becoming more selective and profitability will matter more than momentum, which supports stock-picking over broad enthusiasm for semis. Top Invesco Analyst: The AI Trade That “Lifted All Boats” Is Over
- Neutral Sentiment: There is also recurring debate about valuation and whether NVIDIA can regain momentum in the second half of 2026, suggesting investors are waiting for stronger evidence before bidding the stock higher again. Can Nvidia regain its momentum in the second half of 2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Other articles focused on CEO Jensen Huang’s leather jacket auction and general market commentary, which are not likely to have a direct material impact on the stock. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's leather jacket heads to auction at Sotheby's
- Negative Sentiment: The near-term tone is weighed down by articles noting that NVIDIA shares have been declining and that AI chipmakers recently lost significant market value, reflecting profit-taking and a broader semiconductor selloff. Top AI chipmakers wipe $137 billion in a day; Here's why
- Negative Sentiment: Several pieces also note growing competition from custom chips and hyperscaler efforts, plus concerns that AI capacity will catch up to demand, which could pressure NVIDIA’s growth multiple over time. Nvidia Believes Artificial Intelligence (AI) Capex Will Reach $3 Trillion to $4 Trillion by 2030
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Seaport Research Partners raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.84.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA
Insider Activity at NVIDIA
In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NVIDIA Stock Performance
Shares of NVDA stock opened at $194.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.51. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $157.34 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.
NVIDIA Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.
NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.
NVIDIA Profile
(Free Report
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NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
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